The Bozeman Police Department has finished crafting a policy for a formal citizen complaint process.
“We have always had a format for taking complaints from the public,” Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said. “What we did was just make it a bit clearer, easier to understand by the public, improved the workflow within our department.”
The conversation about making the complaint process clearer and more uniform began in 2020, when, in light of the protests around the nation and world about the killing of George Floyd and other Black men and women by law enforcement, the Bozeman City Commission asked many city departments, including the PD, to reassess some policies and processes.
The department has always accepted complaints from members of the public, city manager Jeff Mihelich said at a Feb. 15 city commission meeting. But, “there wasn’t consistency and there wasn’t predictability” in the process until recently, Mihelich said.
“We’re trying to make it cleaner and easier to file a report,” Veltkamp said. “We want to ensure that we come full circle when a complaint is filed. The worst thing that can happen is to have someone file a complaint or have some kind of inquiry into a situation and not get a clear answer back.”
Under the new complaint policy, an inquiry can be filed online on the city’s website or in-person using a physical form, Veltkamp said. From there, the inquiry will be forwarded to the supervisor of the officer in question — usually a patrol captain — who will then get in touch with the person filing the inquiry to see if they would like to file a formal complaint.
If they do choose to file a formal complaint, there’s now a specific workflow for which supervisors handle what kind of complaints. Before, the process was less formal, which also made it less consistent.
The new policy also differentiates between an inquiry and a formal complaint.
“The vast majority of the time when someone calls to question how a call was handled or question why something was done a certain way, they just want to have some questions answered,” Veltkamp said. “The sergeant will answer their questions and then, if it’s resolved and they say they don’t want to do anything further, we’re categorizing that as an inquiry.”
The formalized complaint process isn’t the only thing that came out of the commission’s 2020 request that the department reassess some policies.
The police department is also adding some additional officer training and continuing to work on implementation of body-worn cameras, colloquially called body cams.
“Over the last couple years we’ve certainly increased the amount of training that we’ve done in regards, specifically, to de-escalation and also topics related to bias, equity, diversion, inclusion, and a variety of topics,” Veltkamp said. “I believe we’ve done a very good job in those categories in the past, but there’s always room for improvement.”
The department is also gearing up to launch a body-worn camera community engagement program imminently, where local people and organizations can ask questions about body cams and even request an officer visit a group to learn more.
“Several of us (at the department) will be trying to talk to as many community members in as many settings and circumstances as we can to increase awareness, to answer any questions we can, to address any concerns and seek input and feedback,” Veltkamp said. “In a couple months, we hope to report back to the public and provide a final policy and answer any final questions before the system goes live.”