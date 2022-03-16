The Bozeman Police Department has started an online community engagement program aimed to help answer questions about its upcoming implementation of body-worn cameras on officers.
The department has been discussing body cameras for more than a year, but the actual implementation of them is a little more complicated than just strapping a camera on a vest and calling it good, police chief Jim Veltkamp said. Policy needs to be written and finalized about the use of the cameras and storage of video, and people interacting with officers need to know how likely it is that they’re being recorded.
To help inform policy and answer those questions for the public, the police department is using the City of Bozeman’s Engage Bozeman website — the same website that helped name several Bozeman parks — to take questions and disseminate information about the body cams.
The Engage Bozeman website has a frequently asked question section that addresses common questions about the cameras, like when the cameras will be in use and if the videos can be used as evidence in a courtroom.
According to the site, officers will be recording with the cameras whenever they respond to calls and whenever they’re investigating possible criminal activity. They generally won’t be recording casual encounters with people. In some places, like clinics and hospitals, bathrooms and locker rooms, officers will only record if they have a “reasonable suspicion” that a crime is being committed or if the recording is related to an active investigation.
The system that the video cameras operate on will also allow the body cameras to be turned on automatically when officers turn on their emergency lights to respond to a call or conduct a traffic stop.
“Historically, law enforcement has been somewhat hesitant (about body cameras),” Veltkamp said. “It’s another tool you have to carry, another piece of equipment. But officers are actually looking forward to having this tool that will better document exactly what happened.”
Officers will still need to write detailed reports, Veltkamp said, but he hasn’t heard any complaints about the cameras from Bozeman officers.
“They understand the need, they’re looking forward to the benefit and there’s been no pushback or fear in regards to (the cameras),” Veltkamp said. “I really think that speaks very highly of their character.”
Before officers will start wearing cameras, the department needs to finish replacing the existing dashboard cameras in patrol cars with cameras from the new system, purchased from GETAC Video Solutions, a Minneapolis company that sells cameras and storage software to law enforcement.
“We’re still doing a little bit of problem solving and troubleshooting before we switch the fleet over, and then we’ll make sure we finish the community engagement program and gotten the officers used to using that system,” Veltkamp said.
The dash cams, body cams, and interview room cameras in the new Public Safety Center will all be GETAC cameras and be stored in the same system.
“The goal is to increase efficiency, decrease the number of staff we need to manage the program on the backside, and make it easier for officers to use,” Veltkamp said. “It organizes and does a much better job of keeping all the related videos in one place.”
Veltkamp said the department plans to begin adding the body worn cameras in June or July, at about the same time they move PD operations into the new Public Safety Center near the fairgrounds.