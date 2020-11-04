Bozmenan police continue to search Wednesday for an armed man involved in a burglary.
Bozeman police described the culprit as a white man with acne who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and a green “beanie” hat. The man is approximately 20 to 30 years old, according to a Bozeman Police Department news release.
Bozeman police Sgt. Travis Munter said police have no leads or any new information.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary near East Curtiss and McAdow Avenue.
A caller who reported the incident told police the man was in their house and was stealing things, police said. The caller told police the man was armed with a gun. The suspect fled.
Bozeman officers and Gallatin County deputies established a perimeter in the area, and Munter said neighbors asked police to search their homes in case the man was hiding. Police searched the homes but did not find the man.
The incident remains under investigation. Police reminded residents to be vigilant, report suspicious activity and lock doors and windows to cars and homes.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 406-582-2951 or email jswanson@bozeman.net.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.