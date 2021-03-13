Law enforcement officers have arrested suspects related to a report of an attempted kidnapping and a "homicide-in-progress" on Interstate 90 on Saturday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the suspects were arrested "without further incident" after officers stopped the suspects' car on the interstate. One female was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconness Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The call to law enforcement originated near Moffit Gulch Road and I-90. The suspected car was going as fast as 120 mph, according to the release. Officers stopped it near mile marker 304.
Both directions of interstate traffic were shut down briefly because of the incident. The release said officers were able to detain all suspects and that there is no threat to the public.
No further details were released. The incident is still under investigation.
Officers from the sheriff's office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol responded.
