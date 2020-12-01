A shelter in place order for residents on Snowy Owl Trail was lifted shortly after it was issued, and police have arrested a suspect.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect in connection to an incident involving a weapon, according to a news release.
No one was injured in the incident.
At 4:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued the shelter in place order. In an email at 4:57 p.m., the office announced that a person had been arrested and the shelter in place order was lifted.
No further details have been released about the incident.
