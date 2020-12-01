Support Local Journalism


A shelter in place order for residents on Snowy Owl Trail was lifted shortly after it was issued, and police have arrested a suspect.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect in connection to an incident involving a weapon, according to a news release.

No one was injured in the incident.

At 4:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued the shelter in place order. In an email at 4:57 p.m., the office announced that a person had been arrested and the shelter in place order was lifted.

No further details have been released about the incident.

Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.

