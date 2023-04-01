Updated at 11:40 a.m. Saturday: The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post shortly before 11:40 a.m. that officers arrested the man and the situation had "peacefully resolved." Residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.
The original story continues below.
The Bozeman Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening neighbors with an ax who then refused to leave his home in west Bozeman early Saturday morning.
As of about 9:30 a.m. the incident was still ongoing, according to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department.
On Saturday just before 1 a.m., Bozeman police officers responded to the 1100 block of Forest Glen Drive for a report of a man damaging cars and threatening neighbors with an ax, the department posted on Facebook.
When officers arrived on scene, the man apparently went inside his house and refused to exit. According to the police, the man then refused to cooperate with officers.
Bozeman police evacuated some nearby neighbors "due to the violent nature of the incident," and are asking the public to avoid the area.
The joint City/County Special Response Team responded to the scene. Crisis negotiators are also on scene to try to communicate with the man, according to police.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Fire Department and American Medical Response are also on scene.
