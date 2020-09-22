Parole was denied a third time for a man who shot and killed two fellow freshmen in their dorms at Montana State University in 1990.
After serving nearly 30 years, Brett Donald Byers, 49, will remain at the Montana State Prison at least until he is eligible for another parole hearing in five years.
Byers is serving a 165-year sentence at the Montana State Prison for the slaying of Brian Boeder and James Clevenger, then freshmen at the university.
Relatives of Clevenger, including his father and mother, gave emotional testimony at the parole hearing on Tuesday, calling the murders “vicious” and “brutal.” The family urged the parole board to keep Byers behind bars, arguing that Byers did not deserve freedom after he took the lives of two innocent men.
“Why does he deserve to live a normal life when gave these two fine young men the death penalty?” said James Caleb Clevenger, James Clevenger’s father.
Byers said he knew that the crime he committed and the consequences of it were “huge” and had a “very wide ripple affect” through all families involved. He said he’s been paying for that for the past 30 years.
Two people spoke in favor of releasing Byers on parole and said Byers is a “strong Christian” who lives for the Lord.
Annette Carter, a board member, said the board decided to deny Byers parole because of the “nature and severity” of the offense. She said that Byers’ actions in 1990 have had a lasting impact, and that the judge who sentenced Byers expected he would “spend a significant time in prison.”
“It would diminish the seriousness of the offense to release you at this point in time,” Carter said.
In 1990, Byers, then 19, was spinning “doughnuts” in his truck and hit a parked car after drinking wine. He returned to his dorm room in Langford Hall, loaded his sawed-off shotgun and went to the floor below him.
At 2 a.m., Byers entered Boeder’s and Clevenger’s room, where they were sleeping. Byers shot the two with four, close-range blasts. They died later that morning.
Boeder was a physical education major from Plymouth, Minnesota. Clevenger was a general studies student from Billings.
Police arrested Byers later that day in East Helena after a high-speed chase ended with him crashing his truck through power lines and a gas pump.
Byers said he has completed the written portion of the commercial driver’s license test and would like to be a delivery driver if released. He said he would live with his mother in Great Falls.
Outside of work, Byers said, he would like to talk to young people and let them know there are resources to help them through difficult situations. Byers said not reaching out for help was a mistake.
“I didn’t let my family know hardly anything, but they certainly would have helped me out and I wouldn’t have kept going down on this road of destruction,” Byers said.
This story will be updated.
