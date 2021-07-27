breaking Park County Sheriff's Office arrests escapee without incident; set $1.5M bail By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 27, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jordon Earl Linde Provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who escaped from custody in Park County was arrested Tuesday morning without incident, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office. He’s now back in the Park Count Detention Center with $1.5 million bail.Jordon Earle Linde, 34, was in custody at the Park County Detention Center and was taken to a medical center for an undisclosed medical need. While there, Linde overpowered a Park County Detention Center employee, stole their pistol and vehicle and escaped from custody Sunday night.Law enforcement later found the Park County minivan Linde had been driving and believed that he stole a different minivan and was driving that vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 North, which runs between Livingston and Armington Junction. On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office announced that it believed that Linde had returned to the Shield Valley and Livingston area.Someone called in a tip that Linde was in Clyde Park shortly after, Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst said. Deputies investigated the tip, found that it was valid and converged on the area. “We located him at a house, spent a little time and then he did come out,” Herbst said. “We’re just super happy that this guy decided to do the right thing this morning ... that he came out peacefully and didn’t fight again.”The Park County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Linde on Saturday on allegations of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, opiates or meth, according to the Park County Detention Center inmate roster. He was in the detention center for less than two days before escaping.The detention officer who was with Linde when he escaped has minor injuries but is expected to recover, Herbst said."We're extremely happy that our detention officer is going to be OK," Herbst said. "We're in the business of catching bad guys and enforcing the law, but we want this to be a peaceful outcome for everyone." Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 