One of three men accused of conducting a scheme to impersonate account holders and withdraw money from banks in Billings and Bozeman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.
Enrique Arena, 49, of New York, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of identity as part of a common scheme in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday. Judge Peter Ohman presided.
Arena could see up to 10 years in prison for the charge.
Dugan had used two different names at the Billings and Bozeman banks, both names were existing account holders, and apparently used fake IDs, social security numbers and phone numbers of the account holders, according to the bank employee.
Dugan then withdrew the funds. Speaking with police, Dugan said that Lorenzo was nearby and waiting to drive him away in a rental car.
Officers contacted Lorenzo and searched the car.
They reportedly found $6,000 in cash, multiple driver’s licenses, social security cards and personal documents with various names. The IDs with varying names had photos of Dugan, according to court docs.
On July 21, a rental car agency reported to police that a man had requested Lorenzo’s rental car to be unlocked.
Officers went to the car and spoke with Arena. Arena apparently told police that he was Lorenzo’s cousin and came to town after learning of his arrest. He said he asked for access to the car to gather Lorenzo’s personal belongings.
Police officers asked to search the car. According to court docs, Arena consented to the search.
Officers reportedly found over $8,000 in cash and Arena could give no explanation of how he got the cash.
Officers also reported finding a receipt from a Billings gas station from several days prior, even though Arena had said he’d only arrived to Montana that morning.
Police spoke with Dugan, who said that Arena had previously driven him around Colorado and provided him with some false documentation.
A Colorado detective told BPD that Dugan had at least two accomplices for an alleged string of bank thefts where Dugan stole approximately $70,000.
According to court documents, Dugan has pending charges out of Colorado including theft, two counts related to forgery, and six counts of possession of forged documents, all felonies.
Dugan pleaded not guilty to a charge of identity theft on Aug. 15. Lorenzo has yet to make his initial appearance. All three men have posted bail.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.