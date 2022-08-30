Let the news come to you

One of three men accused of conducting a scheme to impersonate account holders and withdraw money from banks in Billings and Bozeman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

Enrique Arena, 49, of New York, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of identity as part of a common scheme in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday. Judge Peter Ohman presided.

Arena could see up to 10 years in prison for the charge.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

