A crash along Interstate 90 outside of Livingston killed one woman and injured another woman on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol.
At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, a 2017 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lane of I-90 while heading westbound.
Near mile marker 343, the vehicle collided with a 2022 Honda SUV that was traveling eastbound. The crash happened roughly 10 miles east of Livingston in Park County.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla — an 82-year-old woman from Livingston — was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda SUV — a 45-year-old woman from Liberty, Missouri — was injured. She was transported by emergency medical services to Billings Clinic. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, and neither alcohol, drugs nor speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol report.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
