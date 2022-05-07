Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A crash along Interstate 90 outside of Livingston killed one woman and injured another woman on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, a 2017 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lane of I-90 while heading westbound.

Near mile marker 343, the vehicle collided with a 2022 Honda SUV that was traveling eastbound. The crash happened roughly 10 miles east of Livingston in Park County.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla — an 82-year-old woman from Livingston — was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda SUV — a 45-year-old woman from Liberty, Missouri — was injured. She was transported by emergency medical services to Billings Clinic. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, and neither alcohol, drugs nor speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol report.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.