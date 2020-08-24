An Oklahoma man is accused of raping a woman while she was incapacitated.
Wesley Allen Brewer, 23, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams who set his bail at $15,000.
On Saturday, Bozeman police responded to a report of an unconscious woman near 11th Avenue and Baxter Lane.
The caller said he was driving by with two other people when they saw a man lying next to an unconscious woman. Each had their pants down, court documents said.
The witnesses pulled over, approached the two and found the woman was breathing, but unresponsive.
The witnesses told police they yelled at Brewer when they got out of the car. They said Brewer then pulled up his pants and walked away, the documents allege.
The woman was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. She told police she was at a Belgrade bar with a friend but couldn’t remember what happened.
Brewer told an officer that the woman offered to give him and a friend a ride from the bar to their hotels in Bozeman. Brewer said the two became intimate after they dropped off the friend, records said. Brewer said the woman got out of the car because she was feeling sick, and he got out to check on her.
Brewer told police he then raped the woman and was aware that she was unconscious at some point, according to charging documents.
