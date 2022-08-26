Let the news come to you

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said foul play is not suspected after a missing man was found dead near the River Rock Pond in Belgrade.

A 47-year-old Bozeman man was last seen on Wednesday near the River Rock Pond area and was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Springer said.

The Sheriff's Office searched the River Rock Pond area and found the body Thursday afternoon near the shoreline using a drone.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

