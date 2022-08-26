Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said foul play is not suspected after a missing man was found dead near the River Rock Pond in Belgrade.
A 47-year-old Bozeman man was last seen on Wednesday near the River Rock Pond area and was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Springer said.
The Sheriff's Office searched the River Rock Pond area and found the body Thursday afternoon near the shoreline using a drone.
The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy, which is scheduled to be done Saturday, Springer said.
"The investigation is ongoing until we're more certain as to a cause and manner of death" he said.
The man's identity is also being withheld until next of kin is notified, he said.
There is no known threat to the surrounding Belgrade area or the public at large, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Police reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.