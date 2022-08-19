The presence of fentanyl, a highly addictive and lethal drug, has been on the rise in Montana.
Law enforcement in Montana has seized nearly twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of this year than during the past three years combined, said Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday.
Gianforte, the Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation and law enforcement officials spoke about the emerging fentanyl crisis in Montana during a press conference held Friday in a field outside of Four Corners.
Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opiate that’s about 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Because it’s so potent, overdoses can occur with a much lower dosage — about 2 milligrams can be lethal. In comparison, a lethal dosage of heroine takes about 10 milligrams.
Overdose deaths linked to fentanyl have been increasing in Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen said, which has mirrored the rise in drug activity.
“I consider fentanyl truly to be the No. 1 threat in Montana,” Knudsen said.
Through the end of June, drug trafficking task forces in Montana seized over 111,000 dosage units of fentanyl in Montana, according to a Tuesday press release from Knudsen and the Montana Department of Justice.
That compares to a total of 60,577 dosage units seized in 2021 and 6,663 dosage units in 2020. In 2019, law enforcement seized 1,900 dosage units.
In 2021, the state crime lab reported fentanyl-linked fatal overdoses increased more than 1,100% since 2017, going from four reported deaths in 2017 to 49 in 2021. As of May, the state crime lab has confirmed 34 overdose deaths where fentanyl was involved for 2022.
Last year marked a grim nationwide record, too — more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses as fentanyl use rose nationwide.
In Gallatin County, fentanyl has also increased, said Sheriff Dan Springer, who also spoke during the press conference.
Springer told the Chronicle that Gallatin County has primarily seen the uptick in fentanyl during the past year-and-a-half. It’s primarily being trafficked through the postal service, he said.
Both Interstate 90 and Highway 191 are important corridors in distributing fentanyl, he said.
“(Gallatin County) is more of a distribution center,” Springer said. “We’re learning that it’s coming here and then being distributed out (across Montana) from here.”
During Friday’s conference, Gianforte said rehabilitation and addiction services were an important tool to address the crisis, but increased law enforcement was crucial to combating the rise in drug use.
“We need aggressive law enforcement action to interdict drugs and put drug dealers behind bars,” Gianforte said.
Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin said Friday that the organization has deployed interdiction teams across the state working primarily along Montana’s interstates to intercept the drugs.
Administrator of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby said the agency was working with federal and local drug task forces and DOJ agents were supporting narcotics cases at the local level.
“We’re doing a lot of things right. We’re fighting a good fight. But it certainly feels like we’re outgunned in our resources,” Lockerby said.
During the conference, Gianforte, along with Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, credited the rise in fentanyl to looser border policies under the Biden administration. All three emphasized the need for stricter border control along the southern border.
“The lowest hanging fruit at the moment is to secure the southern border,” Daines said. “This is a complicated issue and there’s multiple facets but there are solutions we can immediately put in place.”
Fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico and trafficked into the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In October, Gianforte joined the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, which is comprised of 26 states, with a goal of securing the border, decreasing drug trafficking and human trafficking and increasing law enforcement along the border.
He said it was a step in the right direction but called on the Biden administration to act quickly to address the issue.
“This is a serious crisis that’s hurting our families and hurting our communities,” Gianforte said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.