A New York man accused of having a package with fentanyl delivered to him while staying in Bozeman pleaded not guilty.
Charles Milne-Home, 19, appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Wednesday before Judge John Brown. He is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, a felony.
For the felony charge, Milne-Home could see up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.
According to charging documents, in March a postal inspector saw a suspicious package shipped from Arizona and addressed to Milne-Home, who was staying at a motel in Bozeman.
After a K9 detected narcotics inside, the inspector got a federal search warrant and found 10 jewelry bags with white power, totaling 13 grams altogether, court docs say.
Several days later, the Bozeman Police Department tested the powder in the bags, which came back positive for fentanyl, according to court docs.
Milne-Home’s defense attorney Todd Whipple said in court on Wednesday that the drugs were still being analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Whipple declined to comment on the case.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
