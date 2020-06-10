A Great Falls man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl is facing new charges that he assaulted another inmate.
Mitchel Scott Patterson, 33, is charged with misdemeanor assault. He appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West.
Patterson also faces charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual abuse of children, both felonies. In a separate case, he was charged with felony tampering with a witness. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held on $500,000 bail.
Court documents allege Patterson had sex with a 12-year-old multiple times and sent her explicit photos of himself. He then tried to convince her to recant the allegations, court documents allege.
On Tuesday, a deputy responded to the Gallatin County jail for a report of a fight between Patterson and Vincent Leroy Garbe, who is awaiting sentencing for felony assault on a minor, according to charging documents.
Police said video showed Patterson went to a table where Garbe was sitting and grabbed Garbe by the throat and pinned him to the ground. Jailers then detained Garbe and Patterson.
Jailers told the deputy that Patterson made provoking statements to Garbe leading up to the assault, court documents say. Multiple witnesses told the jailer that Garbe didn’t provoke the attack.
Patterson told police that Garbe provoked and taunted him, saying “you wanna go?” Patterson admitted holding Garbe down with his chest but denied assaulting him, court documents say.
