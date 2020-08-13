Katharyn Lowman thought twice about where she parked her motorcycle last weekend. It was next to a sign that said “free.” Then she moved on with her life.
On Sunday, when she got home from work, the bike was gone.
Owning a motorcycle had been a lifelong dream for the 35-year-old.
“I’ve always wanted one,” Lowman said. “… And I had saved up like $7,000, but then I found out I was pregnant, so that dream went away.”
Her son is 9 years old now and her dream resurfaced last summer when she saw a neighbor stuck a “for sale” sign on a 1994 Honda Nighthawk.
“Then I drove past it again this summer and was like, ‘yeah, now is the time. I want that thing,’” Lowman said.
She bought the small, black café racer-style bike three months ago. She said it’s “a little banged up and rusty but it’s pretty much what I’ve always wanted.”
It doesn’t go fast, she said, which is good for someone who hasn’t been riding all her life.
The “free” sign was across the street from her apartment. It was meant for a stove on the sidewalk.
After she parked her bike there, it stayed put for a day or two. She had thoughts that it looked odd, that someone might think the bike was free, but she ignored them.
“I should have just listened to the little voice in my head of someone being, like, ‘hey, that bike is free? No way, I want it,’” Lowman said.
When the bike disappeared, Lowman immediately knew it was because of the sign.
So she went out and made a sign of her own.
“I wrote washer because I was all flustered — but I wrote, ‘the washer was free, not the bike. Bring it back. Sad face,’” she said.
A police officer came the next day to record what happened. The stove was gone and a lawnmower had taken its place.
The officer told Lowman he couldn’t list the motorcycle as stolen because it could have been an honest mistake, and that the person who may have mistakenly taken the bike could face a felony theft charge.
“Honestly, I was just embarrassed,” Lowman said. “I felt like it was my fault.”
However, an hour after the officer left, the bike reappeared. Lowman found it under the sign she made. She didn’t see who brought it back, but she was ecstatic and relieved.
Lowman has a message for whoever took it:
“I knew it was an honest mistake, and thank you so much for bringing it back,” she said.
