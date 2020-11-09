A mother and son who were found guilty of stealing from a pot shop and selling some of the marijuana in North Dakota last year have been arrested again. The mother is accused of having meth. The son is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.
Brandy O’Brien, 37, is charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Terrance O’Brien, 19, Brandy’s son, is charged with statutory rape, a felony.
Terrance and Brandy appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday. Brandy’s bail was set at $25,000. Terrance’s bail was set at $100,000.
In a separate incident in 2019, the pair were accused of coordinating the theft of $21,000 worth of marijuana from a Bozeman shop and selling some of it in North Dakota.
Terrance was given a 72-month deferred sentence for felony burglary in connection to the case, according to the Montana Department of Corrections. Brandy was sentenced to 48 months of probation in 2018 for two prior offenses of drug possession and criminal child endangerment, the corrections department website said. A sentence for this year’s case was not included on the correction department’s website.
On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Bozeman officers responded to a report that someone left meth in a hotel room at the Marriott on East Valley Center Road.
The hotel manager told police that Brandy and Terrance booked a room at the hotel with an employee discount because Brandy worked there. The manager said Brandy cleaned the room the two were staying in, and that people staying in the room next found a straw and tinfoil with residue that appeared to be meth, court documents say.
A probation officer told the responding officers that Brandy was living at the Springhill Inn on Baxter Lane.
Officers found Brandy there. Inside her room, Brandy had meth that was wrapped in tinfoil and she told police that she had recently ingested it, according to charging documents. She was arrested.
An officer checked another room that Brandy had rented and found Terrance with a 14-year-old girl, court documents say. Terrance told police that he and the girl have had sex. In Montana, anyone under the age of 16 is considered unable to consent to sex.
Officers found several empty bottles of alcohol in a trash can in Terrance’s room. Officers initially arrested Terrance for violating his probation.
Terrance told police that he and the girl have had sex several times before this incident and that he knew she was 14 years old, court documents say. He denied giving the girl any drugs or alcohol, and told police that she brought the alcohol and drank it “exclusively,” court documents say.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.