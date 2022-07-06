Nearly a month has passed since flooding wreaked havoc in southern Montana, and another threat could be on the horizon: scammers.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen warned in a release Friday that “it is highly likely” that fraudulent contractors will begin to appear offering services to people working to rebuild their homes and businesses.
Before finding a contractor or beginning work, people should contact their insurance company, the release stated.
Early damage estimates reported in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s request to FEMA for individual assistance showed that 115 homes experienced major damage, destruction or were washed away from flooding in Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties.
Jake Griffith, supervising attorney for the Montana Office of Consumer Protection, said that so far no scams have been reported to his office or the Department of Justice.
He said that the biggest red flag for a scam is a contractor asking for a large amount of money upfront. Or, the contractor will take a down payment, ask for the cost of materials and then do little to no work stringing a person along and then cutting off all communication.
“A lot of it can be prevented with just slowing down,” Griffith said.
Before working with a contractor for home repairs, people should research the person.
The Department of Justice’s website provides tips for vetting a contractor, like researching the project, checking references, getting written bids for jobs and making sure the potential contractor is registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Mark Springer, the CEO of Montana-based Dayspring Restoration, said the possibility of scammers arriving from out of state is a problem, especially because of the national coverage of the flooding.
“These disaster events seem to, in some cases, attract people who exploit people who have really been devastated,” Springer said.
Springer said it’s important to make sure a contractor is certified and licensed, especially in dealing with river flooding.
Unlike a frozen pipe bursting and sanitary water flooding a home or business, river flooding can go over banks and invade septic systems or drainage fields and create a cesspool of sewage and river water, he said.
People can research certified restoration companies and contractors at the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, an international organization that Springer said develops the standards for restoration businesses.
Being properly licensed for restoration work is also important. Springer said that “opportunists, profiteers and charlatans” that are not properly licensed could come into towns, asking for a significant amount of money upfront and never do any work.
A routine scenario Springer has seen was incomplete restoration. In those cases the work could look good visually, but building materials or cavities inside walls may not be completely dried.
Bacteria from sewage-infused floodwater and mold could begin to spread, causing a larger problem later on, he said.
Griffith said that out-of-state contractors who fly through a flood-ravaged area scamming people out of money is “100% in the criminal arena.” In that scenario, a person should contact both the Office of Consumer Protection and local law enforcement.
Shoddy work, like not completely drying materials, is different. Griffith said that type of work is not necessarily a scam but could be considered a construction defect issue.
The Office of Consumer Protection can help with mediation in some cases, but Griffith suggested people find a civil attorney.
Scammers looking to make quick money during a disaster is not uncommon. Springer said that they most commonly appear during hail or windstorm events. Those events are troublesome because so many properties are impacted, he added.
Griffith said scammers typically pop up in those storm chasing scenarios, going through towns making promises and vanishing with people’s money.
However, filing a report with Griffith’s office has proven successful. He gave the example of Matt Welch, a contractor that scammed people in multiple counties, who was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
“Those reports started with our office,” Griffith said.