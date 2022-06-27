A Missoula woman is charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly pulling a knife on another passenger while riding a bus.
Thyra Redfox, 31, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday a bus passenger seated in front of Redfox told her to quiet down while other passengers were sleeping.
After the passenger turned his back on her, Redfox allegedly put a knife to his throat.
The man said he grabbed the knife and pushed her away. At the same time another bus passenger yelled out that Redfox had a knife, according to court documents. Court documents do not specify which bus service Redfox was riding on.
The bus driver immediately pulled over at Walmart in Bozeman. When Redfox was exiting the bus, she asked the driver for a refund and when he refused the state alleges Redfox then threatened to pull the knife on the driver.
Brigitte Carneal, an attorney with the public defender’s office, said in court Monday that Redfox was traveling from Missoula to Lame Deer on Sunday to attend to a family emergency. Carneal asked Redfox be released without bail, so she could be with family.
Prosecution noted Redfox has a criminal history dating back to 2014, including a felony criminal endangerment charge.
Adams set Redfox’s bail at $20,000. If convicted of assault with a weapon, Redfox could see up to 20 years in prison.
