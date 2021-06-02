A Missoula man tied up and threatened to kill a man last week in Four Corners, according to law enforcement.
William Brad Purcell, 63, was arrested on the accusation of and charged with aggravated kidnapping, a felony, on May 27. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on June 2, where Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West set his bail at $50,000.
If convicted, Purcell could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 100 years in the Montana State Prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.
According to court documents, Purcell and another man, who has not yet been identified, tied a man’s hands together with a towel and duct tape and threatened to break his legs, waterboard him and kill him.
Purcell is also accused in the documents of suggesting that the man’s wife and infant would be harmed if he didn’t “cooperate.”
The man told law enforcement that he asked the two men to let him go, but they did not. He estimated he was tied up for around an hour.
Court documents say Purcell and the other man believed the victim stole money from a medical marijuana dispensary business owned by a member of Purcell’s family. The two men demanded that the victim give back the money, which the victim said was stolen out of a company car, the documents say.
The victim said the unnamed suspect took his cell phone and left the scene to go through the phone. After that man left, the victim was able to free himself and run away from Purcell and out of the building to get help from bystanders.
A responding deputy stated in arresting documents that he saw a white towel with duct tape lying on the ground inside the doorway of the building where Purcell and the unidentified person had tied up the other man.
The judge ordered Purcell not to leave the state without the court’s permission or a signed waiver of extradition, and that he not to come within 300 feet of where the victim may be at and not to discuss the case with any of the witnesses.
Further court appearances will happen in Gallatin County District Court because aggravated kidnapping is a felony charge.
