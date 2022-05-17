Missing Endangered Persons Advisory

A Missing Endangered Persons Advisory for Kailey Fischer, 13, who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy Montana Department of Justice.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Update: Kailey Lynn Fischer has been found safe, according to an update from the Belgrade Police Department issued at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory has been canceled.

The original story from Tuesday continues below. 

The Belgrade Police Department issued an alert for a missing girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

Kailey Lynn Fischer, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near her home in the Belgrade area.

The Belgrade Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for the girl shortly before 11 a.m., which did not specify the exact location where Kailey was last seen.

Speaking just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said Kailey was still missing and believed to be in the greater Belgrade area.

Police believe she ran away and is likely staying with someone. 

Lensing said police were interviewing her classmates, friends and parents and following up on  leads to try and find her. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the active investigation, he said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.