An 81-year-old Minnesota man died while he and his son were fishing on the Gallatin River near the north boundary of Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Charles Jerome Vokala was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy coroner is handling the death investigation.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Cpt. Jeremey Kopp, who is the search and rescue commander, said law enforcement received a report of a man found in the river around 10 a.m. Monday.

Kopp said Vokala and his son were fishing together when they decided to split up and meet later. When the son came back, he said, the father was not there.

Kopp said the son worked his way through the river and eventually found Vokala.

Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.

