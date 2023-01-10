Let the news come to you

A Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal district court Tuesday for her role in trafficking meth to Bozeman and Billings.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced in a release that Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth in Billings.

Soberanes was involved in transporting four pounds of meth to Bozeman and 25 pounds of meth to Billings in early October.


