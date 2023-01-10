A Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal district court Tuesday for her role in trafficking meth to Bozeman and Billings.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced in a release that Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth in Billings.
Soberanes was involved in transporting four pounds of meth to Bozeman and 25 pounds of meth to Billings in early October.
Soberanes could see between five and 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and a minimum of four years of supervised release.
In July, investigators with the FBI and Missouri River Drug Task Force bought four grams of cocaine from a man living in Bozeman, according to court documents.
A member of the FBI met with Isidro Vega Carmona, Soberanes' co-defendant, about a month later to set up a deal for an undercover agent to buy four pounds of meth for $18,000. The deal was made in August.
Surveillance units stationed near Carmona's Bozeman home caught Soberanes getting out of a white Honda Accord. She and another man had traveled from Denver to deliver the meth.
Another deal was set up for 25 pounds of meth for $100,000, this time to be delivered to Billings. Soberanes again was involved in the delivery.
Soberanes and others involved in the case were arrested in Billings shortly after the deal in early October. Carmona and another man involved in the case have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial, the release stated.
