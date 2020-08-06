Police in Manhattan are investigating damage to a woman’s car after she reported Wednesday finding the window shattered and small holes on the driver’s side that she thinks came from gunshots.
Payton Mutsaers, 22, said she believes her car was targeted because the words “Black Lives Matter” were written on a window.
“We’re all just shocked it happened when it did,” Mutsaers said. “I do think it was planned. It breaks my heart.”
Mutsaers said she parked her car in front of a friend’s house along Spruce Street Wednesday morning so she and a friend could drive to Helena together. When they returned to the house that evening, Mutsaers saw that her car’s window had been shattered, and the driver’s side of the vehicle had been “shot up,” she said.
Because the holes were small, Mutsaers thinks the vehicle could have been shot with a BB gun. She couldn’t confirm whether or not the indents were from bullets, as police are still investigating the incident.
According to Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel, there was “round projectile damage” to the car.
Hengel said it appeared the vehicle had been targeted, and the Manhattan Police Department is encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity along the 400 and 500 block of Spruce Street.
“This is not acceptable behavior,” Hengel said.
Mutsaer said it was scary to find out her car had been shot at, as she could have been in it. She hasn’t yet gotten an estimate on the cost of the damages.
Beth Saboe, who owns the house where Mutsaers’ car was parked, said Manhattan is a wonderful place to live. However, it was concerning to her that the car had been shot at in broad daylight on a residential street.
“Regardless of your politics, the law is the law,” she said.
