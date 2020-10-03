A federal judge convicted a Manhattan man Thursday of lying about having an order of protection against him when attempting to buy a firearm, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen found Joshua Rodney Meech guilty of false statements during a firearms transaction after a one-day bench trial took place on Sept. 28.
On Jan. 10, Gallatin County District Court issued a temporary restraining order against Meech, ordering him not to harass, threaten, abuse or stalk his ex-wife and children. Meech, 29, signed a Stipulated Order of Protection on Feb. 26, 2020.
As part of that stipulated order of protection, Meech is subject to federal penalties for possessing, transporting, shipping or receiving any firearm or ammunition as long as the order of protection is in effect.
According to the news release, Meech attempted to buy a 9 mm semi-automatic from the Bozeman Bob Ward’s outdoor store in April. He filled out and signed a Firearms Transaction Report and gave it to a Bob Ward’s employee for a background check.
On the FTR form Meech signed, he had checked a box that indicated that he was not subject a court order restraining him from harassing, stalking or threatening a partner or family member.
In mid-May, the Stipulated Order of Protection was terminated by a motion from the petitioner.
Meech was detained after the bench trial on Sept. 28 and will be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2021. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.