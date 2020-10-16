A Manhattan man is accused of firing three gunshots at his landlord after the two were arguing about rent and the landlord shut off the man’s utilities.
Jason Hill, 39, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. He appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday before Judge Bryan Adams. Bail was set at $10,000.
On Thursday, a Gallatin County sheriff’s detective responded to a report that Hill broke a man’s garage window and fired a gun at him in front of the man’s home on Frontage Road in Manhattan, court documents allege.
Hill eventually admitted he shot at the man and told police the gun he used was in his apartment, court documents said.
The man told police he shut off Hill’s water and electricity after they were arguing about rent.
The man went outside after he heard glass break and saw Hill had a weapon. He told police that he ran back inside his home and called police after Hill fired three shots, court documents said.
Hill told police he was upset about his utilities being shut off and left to eat dinner in Belgrade. His belongings were thrown in the driveway when he returned.
Hill claimed to police that he went into his apartment, grabbed his gun and fired at the man after the man fired at him first, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that Hill’s story was inconsistent and “not backed up with testimony or physical evidence.” Police also noted that Hill “displayed noticeable signs that he was being deceptive,” court documents said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.