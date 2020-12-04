A Virginia man who caused a shelter-in-place on Bozeman’s west side earlier this week is being held on federal charges.
Shawn Michael Treadwell, 34, faces charges that stem from Virginia for being drunk in public and carrying a concealed weapon at a U.S. Army base. He appeared in Billings federal court on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan.
On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Snowy Owl Trail, an area southwest of Bozeman. Law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbors in the area for roughly an hour.
Gallatin County Sheriff Capt. Jeremy Copp said the shelter-in-place was implemented because there was a gun involved in the call.
Copp said Treadwell eventually came out of the house where the call originated and was arrested. Copp said a gun was confiscated in the investigation, and that Treadwell has since been turned over to federal authorities.
Treadwell is accused of carrying a concealed weapon “intended to propel a missile of any kind by action of an explosion of any combustible material” at Fort Lee in Virginia in May. He is also accused of being intoxicated at the time of the incident.
