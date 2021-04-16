A man in Belgrade on Thursday surrendered to police after a shelter-in-place order kept people in their homes for reports of someone wielding a rifle and wearing body armor while walking around a neighborhood, according to law enforcement.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of Foster Lane to a report that a man pointed a rifle at a woman after a confrontation related to him hitting her mailbox with an SUV, according to court documents. The man was later identified as John Skipper.
Soon after the initial report, law enforcement received multiple reports of a man with a rifle wearing body armor walking in the area of the confrontation, according to law enforcement.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office worked with Montana State Highway Patrol and the city of Bozeman special response unit to secure a perimeter, said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.
The Sheriff’s Office ordered nearby residents to shelter in place for about an hour as law enforcement searched for and contacted Skipper. Law enforcement arrested Skipper and accused him of assault with a weapon, according to court documents.
Skipper has since been released from custody, according to court documents. If convicted, Skipper could be sentenced to state prison for 20 years or be fined up to $50,000, or both.
Bret Hauff can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.