Jordon Earl Linde

 Provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office

A man being held at the Park County Detention Center stole a firearm and vehicle from a detention officer and escaped the jail this weekend, according to law enforcement. He is armed and at large.

Jordon Earle Linde, 34, took a pistol and a Park County Detention minivan Sunday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement found the minivan Monday morning and now believe him to be driving a stolen gold 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Montana plate 49-6627D.

Linde was last known to be wearing black-and-white striped inmate clothing and was last seen on U.S. Highway 89 North near mile marker 11.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office arrested Linde on Saturday on allegations of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, opiates or meth, according to the Park County Detention Center inmate roster. He was in the detention center for less than two days before escaping.

U.S. Highway 89 North runs from Livingston to the Armington Junction near Belt, Montana.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement are searching for Linde, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Law enforcement is asking people to not approach or try to apprehend Linde if they see him and to instead call 911 or the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 222-2050.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information Monday morning.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

