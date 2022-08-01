A man who was shot inside Walmart on Sunday evening is expected to recover from his injuries.
The man is being treated at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and is expected to recover, according to a press release sent out Monday afternoon by the city of Bozeman.
According to the release, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the Walmart at about 7:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, treating it like an active shooter incident.
While searching the Walmart, police found a man who identified himself as the shooter. He was detained and is “cooperating with investigators,” according to the release. He is believed to have used a gun he legally owned, according to the release.
The release does not specify what kind of firearm was used.
Officers also found a man who had been shot, and performed “lifesaving measures” on the man, along with American Medical Response and the Bozeman Fire Department.
The police’s “initial investigation suggests this was not a random act as the incident relates to a brief confrontation outside of Wal-Mart shortly before the shooting occurred,” according to the release.
Police are continuing to investigate, including identifying witnesses and “further questions are being answered to determine whether charges will be forthcoming.”
There are no other suspects or persons of interest and no threat to public safety, according to the release.
The BPD is asking people with information regarding the shooting to contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Division at 406-582-2010.
Persons with information that could help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
