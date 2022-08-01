Let the news come to you

A man who was shot inside Walmart on Sunday evening is expected to recover from his injuries.

The man is being treated at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and is expected to recover, according to a press release sent out Monday afternoon by the city of Bozeman.

According to the release, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the Walmart at about 7:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, treating it like an active shooter incident.

