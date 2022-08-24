Let the news come to you

A man charged with two sex crimes against a child has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Jared James Fields, 33, on Wednesday to 100 years in prison, with 75 years suspended for the felony charges.

Fields is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a then 9-year-old girl several times between October 2018 and December 2019 in Belgrade.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

