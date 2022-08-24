A man charged with two sex crimes against a child has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Jared James Fields, 33, on Wednesday to 100 years in prison, with 75 years suspended for the felony charges.
Fields is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a then 9-year-old girl several times between October 2018 and December 2019 in Belgrade.
Fields pleaded guilty by Alford plea to the sex crimes charges in June.
An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea where the defendant maintains their innocence and does not admit to their criminal offenses, but acknowledges that evidence presented by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict by jury trial.
Both the prosecution and the defense recommended the same sentence of 100 years with 75 years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum under Montana law for the felony sex crimes.
The court ordered Fields to complete the first two phases of sex offender treatment. Brown designated Fields as a level two sex offender, which denotes the risk of repeat offense is moderate. There are three tiers.
The court also ordered that Fields will not be allowed to contact the victim or the girl’s mother, and have no unsupervised contact with children 16 and younger if out on parole.
Wednesday’s sentence will also run concurrently with a prison sentence imposed on Fields last week.