A Belgrade man charged with kidnapping and accused of abusing a woman and preventing her from leaving her home in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced James Montgomery to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with no time suspended.

He will receive credit for 820 days already served in jail and will have to register as a violent offender. He is also prohibited from coming in contact with the woman.

