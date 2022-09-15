A Belgrade man charged with kidnapping and accused of abusing a woman and preventing her from leaving her home in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
On Thursday, Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced James Montgomery to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with no time suspended.
He will receive credit for 820 days already served in jail and will have to register as a violent offender. He is also prohibited from coming in contact with the woman.
Montgomery was charged with kidnapping, which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years under Montana law. He pleaded guilty by Alford plea in August as part of a plea agreement.
An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea where the defendant maintains their innocence and does not admit to their criminal offenses, but acknowledges that evidence presented by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict by jury trial.
Prosecutor Jordan Salo recommended the full 10-year maximum sentence.
Montgomery’s attorney, Alex Jacobi asked for a three-year deferred sentence, pointing to the lengthy time Montgomery has already served in jail.
According to charging documents, Montgomery was accused of physically and mentally abusing a woman he lived with between the years of 2016 and 2020.
Montgomery initially became involved with the woman after she hired him as her body guard.
Salo said that Montgomery slowly took over the woman’s life by manipulating her and abusing her, and that the woman was eventually fearful he may kill her if she disobeyed him. Her friends and family also became increasingly worried he may harm her, Salo said.
Jacobi argued that the relationship between the two was equally exploitative and that the state lacked real evidence that Montgomery ever abused her.
Jacobi also noted that the woman’s narrative — that Montgomery controlled every aspect of her life and kept her locked away — contradicted itself and that she often left the house alone, had a cell phone and had access to firearms in the house.
Salo said the punishment, although the maximum under state law, was not commensurate with the harm caused to the woman.
“(Her) life will never be the same,” Salo said.
