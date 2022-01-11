Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 11, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A judge sentenced a Bozeman man to five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections on Monday for attempting to rob a bank in June 2021.Travis Irwin, 33, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempt to commit theft, a felony, on Dec. 17. The original charge, felony robbery, was amended by prosecutors.According to court documents, Irwin and another man were trying to buy a pickup for about $57,000 at a Bozeman car dealership in June 2021. When they weren’t able to buy the truck, the two went to the nearby First Security Bank. Irwin told the bank president to give him $150,000 from his former boss’s account. When the bank president told him he would not be able to withdraw money from someone else’s account, Irwin reached into the suit jacket he was wearing and told the employee to “tell them you got robbed at gunpoint if you have to.” Someone at the bank activated a holdup alarm and the Bozeman Police Department responded.Law enforcement did not find any firearms on Irwin or the other man after arresting them without incident. Neither received any money from the bank.A no contest plea means that the defendant does not admit guilt to the crime, but does admit that the state could prove the allegations if the case moves to a criminal trial. Defense attorney Diana Copeland said in court Monday afternoon that Irwin’s no contest plea is not him attempting to avoid accountability, but rather that “he could not say under oath that he had attempted to rob or steal or commit a crime.”“He fully recognizes that he’s not blameless in this case, that his conduct was not right,” Copeland said.“ … He was in a very delusional state …. I think it’s a combination of mental health and drug use, which is why we are recommending the Department of Corrections commitment.” Judge Rienne McElyea ruled to follow the plea agreement that Copleand and prosecutor Bjorn Boyer agreed upon, which included that five-year DOC sentence. That sentence will likely include treatment or counseling for substance abuse and mental health, and part of it is allowed to be served in a pre-release facility. Irwin has already been in custody for about seven months, which will also count toward that sentence.“He’s in a very good place to hopefully make a fresh start after some time in custody,” Copeland said.Irwin addressed the court at the sentencing hearing, an opportunity all defendants have but not all choose to do. He and Copeland both said that he is looking forward to getting treatment and continuing to be sober.“I’m just glad nothing really severe happened,” Irwin said. “Clearly, I was not making the right decisions …. It makes me cringe a little just thinking that that was acceptable at all.”In addition to the five-year sentence, the court ordered Irwin to have no contact with his former boss. The court did grant a single exception to that condition, at the request of Irwin: If he wants to write an apology letter to the former boss, he can do so and send it to the County Attorney’s Office.During sentencing, Judge McElyea, who has seen Irwin in her court a handful of times on a different drug-related charge, said Monday was “the most clear-minded” she had seen him.“Best of luck,” McElyea said to him immediately before concluding the sentencing hearing. “You keep that attitude, you’re going places.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Travis Irwin Rienne Mcelyea No Contest Criminal Law Law Crime Plea Diana Copeland Judge Defendant Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 min ago Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools 1 min ago Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 46 min ago Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges 2 hrs ago County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Jan 10, 2022 City Ice rinks around Bozeman open for the season Jan 10, 2022 What to read next County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office City Ice rinks around Bozeman open for the season Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 1/10/22 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Law enforcement offering reward for information about Belgrade pawn shop burglary Posted: 1 minutes ago. A dog, a drunk driver and a baby with a phone: Police Reports for Monday, Jan. 10 Posted: 4 p.m. Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges Posted: 3:15 p.m. Editorial: A prohibition ends, but a patchwork of regulation remains Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 Latest Local Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 min ago Law enforcement offering reward for information about Belgrade pawn shop burglary 1 min ago Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 31 min ago Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 46 min ago