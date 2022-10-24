A man accused of brandishing a knife at a downtown Bozeman bar in 2021 was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on Monday.
Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced Joshua Rodney Meech to a ten-year commitment to the DOC, with five years suspended for a felony assault on a peace officer charge.
Meech pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 14, as part of a plea deal that dropped two other charges: assault with a weapon and felony intimidation.
McElyea followed the state’s sentencing recommendation.
The charges stem from an August 2021 altercation at a downtown Bozeman bar. According to charging documents, police officers responded to a bar and found Meech waving a knife at a room full of about 40 bar patrons.
When officers arrived Meech initially refused to put down the knife and turned it toward the officers, according to court docs. He later set the knife down and was arrested after a brief struggle with police officers.
As part of the sentence, Meech was also ordered to pay just under $1,350 to cover medical expenses of one police officer involved in the brief struggle.
Meech was also sentenced Monday for another case where he was charged with felony intimidation.
Meech was convicted by a jury in August of threatening his now ex-wife in 2020. McElyea sentenced Meech to a 10-year commitment to the DOC, with five years suspended and ordered both sentences run concurrently.
