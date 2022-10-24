Let the news come to you

A man accused of brandishing a knife at a downtown Bozeman bar in 2021 was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on Monday.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced Joshua Rodney Meech to a ten-year commitment to the DOC, with five years suspended for a felony assault on a peace officer charge.

Meech pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 14, as part of a plea deal that dropped two other charges: assault with a weapon and felony intimidation.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

