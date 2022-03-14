A man charged with shooting and killing another man last month in Clyde Park pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in Park County District Court.
Skyler Leroy Griebel, 29, is charged with felony deliberate homicide and felony deliberate homicide using a deadly weapon in the alleged murder of Livingston man Tyler Netto, 36, in February. Griebel pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday morning.
Griebel, who is represented by Billings-based attorney David Merchant, was arrested on Feb. 8. Detailed court documents about Griebel’s arrest were not not filed until March 10.
According to those documents, Griebel had been staying with a woman in Clyde Park at the time of the alleged crime. Netto received a Facebook message asking for help from the woman, who he had previously had a romantic relationship with. The message said Griebel had taken her phone, was refusing to leave her home and had a gun.
Netto and another man got a can of bear spray in Livingston for protection and then drove toward Clyde Park. They got to the residence and were acting like they were “unaware anything was going on,” the other man said. He was in the kitchen when Griebel came around a corner and put a gun to his head, then pointed the same gun at Netto.
Documents say Netto then locked himself in the bathroom while the other man tried to “play it cool.” The woman told law enforcement that Griebel was telling Netto that he would kill him.
While in the bathroom, Netto texted an off-duty deputy on the deputy's duty cell phone. The text said that he was at the woman’s house and that Griebel had a gun and wouldn’t put it down. Later, before being shot, Netto indicated to the people in the house that he had called law enforcement, but the deputy didn’t see the text until several hours later.
At one point, the woman, the other man and Griebel went outside. Then the woman and other man went back inside and locked Griebel out of the house. He started banging on the doors and windows to try to get back in, documents say, and eventually was let back in by the other man after Griebel told him he just wanted to collect his belongings and then would leave.
The other man then drove away. As he was driving away, he saw Griebel shoot a gun toward the house. The man returned shortly after and found Netto laying on the floor of the house. Griebel and the woman were not there.
The man called 911 and brought Netto outside to meet the ambulance. Deputies and then medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Netto was declared dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Feb. 8.
After law enforcement cleared the residence, they searched the area for Griebel’s vehicle, a red Ford Explorer. Deputies found it stuck in the snow off Brackett Creek Road.
While law enforcement searched for the gun in the area, a man in a Ford pickup drove up and told them that Griebel was in his pickup. Griebel had walked to the man’s house and told him his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend had pepper sprayed him, the man said. He had given Griebel water to rinse his eyes, a cloth to dry off with, and a change of clean clothes and had agreed to give him a ride until he realized that Griebel was the man law enforcement was looking for. He was arrested on probable cause for deliberate homicide and booked into the Park County Detention Center.
Deputies later found what is believed to be the gun Griebel used in some tall grass between Bracket Creek Road and a bridge.
The woman told law enforcement that she got scared after hearing the gunshot because she thought that Griebel was going to shoot her next. She jumped a fence and ran away, and stayed hidden for a stretch of time because she feared Griebel was going to shoot her, she said.
When law enforcement searched the Clyde Park residence where Netto was shot, they found a white can of bear spray, an orange substance that appeared to be bear spray covering the master bathroom door, a meth pipe and other drug paraphernalia.
On the first count of deliberate homicide, if convicted, Griebel could face a minimum of 10 years in prison or up to 100 years or life in prison. The second count, deliberate homicide using a deadly weapon, carries the same potential punishments.
Judge Brenda Gilbert, who sits on the bench in Park County and Sweet Grass County, continued the bail set at $1.5 million by a lower court.
The case is being jointly prosecuted by Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter and Montana's assistant attorney general Stephanie Robles.