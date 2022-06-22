According to court documents, Stewart ran inside after a patrolling officer recognized him from an investigation into a threat made a few days prior.
Police feared Stewart had a gun and shut down traffic from Oak Street to Tamarack Street, as well as on some nearby side streets as they asked Stewart to exit the residence.
It’s unclear from charging documents if Stewart had a firearm. Stewart came out of the residence a few hours later and police arrested him.
Stewart told police that he had permission to enter the motor home and was friends with the owner. He also told police that he was napping and unaware that police were outside the home trying to arrest him.
The owner told police that Stewart had visited before but didn’t have permission that day to enter.
Stewart was originally wanted in connection with a threat made on May 25, where he allegedly brandished a gun at another man north of Whittier Elementary school. No charges have been filed against Stewart in connection with the threat.
The apparent dispute between the men was not connected to the school, but Whittier Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary went into “soft lockdown” in response.
