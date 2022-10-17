Let the news come to you

A Billings man accused of punching a woman in the face in 2021 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Michael Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for apparently grabbing a woman and punching her in the face several times at a residence in Clarkston in August 2021.

Anderson denied hitting the woman. According to court documents, the woman suffered “severe physical injury” during the reported assault.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

