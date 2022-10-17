Business and Health Reporter
A Billings man accused of punching a woman in the face in 2021 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Michael Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for apparently grabbing a woman and punching her in the face several times at a residence in Clarkston in August 2021.
Anderson denied hitting the woman. According to court documents, the woman suffered “severe physical injury” during the reported assault.
On Monday, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of criminal endangerment, a felony, in Gallatin County District Court as part of a plea deal.
Criminal endangerment carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in the state prison, 10 years fewer than the maximum punishment for aggravated assault.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution and defense will both recommend that Anderson be sentenced to a 3-year commitment to the Department of Corrections, with all time suspended.
