A man who held a woman hostage during an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Four Corners in April 2021 pleaded guilty to three felony charges on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.
Justin James Swanson appeared Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court in front of Judge John Brown.
Swanson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, a felony; one count of aggravated kidnapping, a felony; assault with a weapon, a felony; and one count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a misdemeanor.
As part of a plea agreement reached Wednesday, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor charge of surreptitious visual observation or recordation.
The state is recommending that Swanson be sentenced to a total of 60 years at the Montana State Prison, with 20 years suspended. The state recommends Swanson not be eligible for parole until he’s served 20 years in incarceration.
The judge who hands down the sentence is under no obligation to follow the recommendations. Swanson is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
According to court documents, Swanson is accused of taking a woman hostage at a Four Corners mobile home park in April 2021.
The woman and Swanson had met about a year earlier online. She had told him repeatedly she did not want a romantic relationship with him, but he later moved to Montana and stalked the woman.
The standoff between Swanson, who had barricaded himself in the mobile home, and law enforcement lasted over six hours and ended after Swanson shot himself and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the standoff and brought armored vehicles, including Gallatin County’s BearCat and Lewis and Clark County’s B.E.A.R., the Chronicle reported.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.