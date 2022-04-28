A man who was involved in a standoff last week at the Comfort Inn has admitted to his role in a February standoff and high-speed chase.
Jared James Fields, 33, made an initial appearance in front of Gallatin County District Court Judge Andrew Breuner on Thursday and pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment, a felony. The charges stem from a high-speed chase and standoff in February.
According to charging documents, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted a car with only one working headlight driving on Jackrabbit Lane.
The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop. Law enforcement later identified Fields as the driver, according to court docs.
The car slowed down and pulled over and a female passenger got out of the car. After exiting his car, the trooper told the woman to put her hands up and started to approach the stopped car.
It was then that Fields drove off.
Fields led the trooper on a high-speed chase down Jackrabbit Lane, through Four Corners and continued south on U.S. Highway 191, reaching speeds up to 100 mph, according to the charging documents.
The car was reportedly swerving on the road and driving onto oncoming traffic.
The car drove to a nearby trailer court. Fields then fled on foot into a nearby residence, despite the trooper tasering him.
He then stayed in the trailer for several hours threatening to shoot any law enforcement officer who tried to come inside. He made comments about having a “shoot out” with police and referenced suicide.
After several hours of negotiation, Fields came out of the trailer and law enforcement arrested him.
Fields is being held in the Gallatin Detention Center on no bail. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge.
He is also charged with two felonies related to an hours-long standoff at the Comfort Inn on April 19, where Fields is accused of threatening law enforcement officers and endangering the public after holing up in a hotel room.
Fields told a dispatcher prior to the Comfort Inn standoff that he was “tired of running.”
Fields was originally scheduled to make his initial appearance on the criminal endangerment charge on April 14, but failed to appear.
On April 13, Fields cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet, according to charging documents from the Comfort Inn standoff.
The bracelet was issued by a separate court order as part of pretrial supervision for a pending 2019 sex crimes case.
Fields has not yet made an initial appearance in District Court for the two felony charges stemming from the Comfort Inn standoff.
Fields is also awaiting sentencing for a 2019 case, in which he is accused of two felony sex crimes against a child.