Man handed deferred sentence for shooting gun off downtown Bozeman balcony in 2020 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who lived in Bozeman was sentenced to a three-year deferred sentence Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to shooting a gun off of a downtown apartment balcony after a night of drinking.Oliver Marion, 38, pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment in early November. Judge Peter Ohman sentenced Marion to serve a three-year sentence, which will be deferred if he follows all conditions and pays financial obligations to the court.Criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $50,000 if someone pleads or is found guilty. Marion no longer lives in Montana and appeared at the sentencing hearing by video from out-of-state.According to court documents, on Dec. 9, 2020, law enforcement responded to a report of a man making threats in the 700 block of East Mendenhall Street, about a block from Montana Ale Works in downtown Bozeman. Shortly after the first call, 911 dispatchers received several calls from people who heard shots fired in the area, including a caller who saw a man firing the gun off of a balcony.Police arrived and Marion, who court documents described as irate and shirtless, left an apartment building, swore at officers and returned to the building. He paced back and forth on the balcony, threw things at officers and went in and out of the apartment.While he was distracted, Marion’s roommate was able to leave the apartment to talk to officers. The roommate went back into the apartment to try to find a woman who had also been there, against officers’ advice. After the roommate went back inside, officers could hear Marion becoming “increasingly confrontational” with the roommate and decided they needed to make contact with him as fast as they were able. Some officers stayed outside to keep an eye on the balcony while others went up the stairs to the residence.Because they didn’t know if he still had access to a firearm, an officer used a Taser on Marion after he came onto the balcony again and other officers delivered “several knee strikes” before Marion could be placed in handcuffs, court documents say.Marion was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Health for medical clearance after refusing medical care on the scene. He was then taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.Police found a loaded gun in the apartment and six spent bullet casings on the balcony. No bullet holes were found inside the apartment.In addition to the deferred sentence, Ohman ordered Marion, who was represented by Herman Watson, to pay court fees and to not own or use firearms or other dangerous weapons.“By the grace of God, nobody got injured here,” Ohman said, noting that the area is densely populated and very near Main Street. “Luckily for Mr. Marion, (nobody was hurt), otherwise he certainly wouldn’t be looking at a deferred sentencing.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oliver Marion Deferred Sentence Weaponry Building Industry Law Peter Ohman Balcony Officer Gun Apartment Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth 1 hr ago Environment Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon 2 hrs ago Business Stone Glacier outdoor company in Bozeman sells to national brand 2 hrs ago Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools Jan 3, 2022 News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program Jan 3, 2022 Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction Jan 3, 2022 What to read next Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Environment Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon Business Stone Glacier outdoor company in Bozeman sells to national brand Education Students return from winter break with masks optional in Bozeman's high schools News State auditor calls for reforms to Montana's cabin site sale program Environment FERC recommends further repairs, upgrades after Hebgen Dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 1/4/22 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Bozeman man sentenced to jail for smashing pint glass into man's face Posted: 5:30 p.m. Three Forks man pleads guilty to burglary, other charges connected to July thefts Posted: 4:30 p.m. Guest column: The right kind of protection for the Gallatin River Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Bozeman woman accused of punching, grabbing man by the throat on New Year's Eve Posted: Jan. 3, 2022 Bozeman woman accused of felony assault for hitting, attempting to restrain man Posted: Jan. 3, 2022 Latest Local Bozeman man sentenced to jail for smashing pint glass into man's face 1 hr ago Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth 1 hr ago Three Forks man pleads guilty to burglary, other charges connected to July thefts 2 hrs ago Man handed deferred sentence for shooting gun off downtown Bozeman balcony in 2020 2 hrs ago