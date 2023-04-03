The man involved in a west Bozeman standoff has been charged with a felony.
Dawson Elliot Wheeler, 23, was arrested Saturday following a standoff with Bozeman police that began at 1 a.m. Wheeler was charged with assault with a weapon, a felony.
Wheeler appeared in Justice Court Monday, and his bail was set at $200,000.
Wheeler’s felony charge could see him face a sentence of up to 20 years in the Montana State prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, a neighbor was in their garage when they heard loud banging noises outside of the garage door, according to charging documents.
The neighbor armed themself with a hand gun and went outside to investigate.
The neighbor then saw Wheeler approaching from across the street with a double bladed ax. The neighbor asked Wheeler to “drop the weapon,” which he did.
Wheeler then picked the ax up and the neighbor went back into their home to avoid a “lethal confrontation.” Wheeler struck the neighbor’s truck, another truck parked on the street and his own home before returning and barricading himself inside.
Bozeman police officers arrived around 1 a.m. Saturday at the 1100 block of Forest Glen Drive to reports of Wheeler damaging vehicles and threatening neighbors with an ax.
Police made contact with Wheeler at his front door, but he refused all communication attempts made by police, according to charging documents. Police then set up a perimeter around Wheeler’s home.
Wheeler was arrested around 11:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a social media post from the Bozeman Police Department.
“Significant tactical effort” was used to arrest Wheeler, who was taken into custody by officers from the Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Joint Special Response Team, according to charging documents.
A red and orange ax that matched the neighbor’s description was found inside Wheeler’s home when police did a search of his residence. There was paint that matched one of the vehicles struck by Wheeler on one of the ax blades.
Wheeler is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, April 21.
