The man involved in a west Bozeman standoff has been charged with a felony.

Dawson Elliot Wheeler, 23, was arrested Saturday following a standoff with Bozeman police that began at 1 a.m. Wheeler was charged with assault with a weapon, a felony.

Wheeler appeared in Justice Court Monday, and his bail was set at $200,000.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

