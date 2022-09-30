Let the news come to you

A Texas man faces two assault charges after reportedly “ramming” into a woman’s car several times near the airport.

Darby Jack Deming, 27, of Houston, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday. He faces two felony counts of assault with a weapon.

On Thursday around 8:15 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that a man in a black Jeep had “rammed” into her car three times while she was driving on Airway Boulevard outside of Belgrade, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

