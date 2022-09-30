A Texas man faces two assault charges after reportedly “ramming” into a woman’s car several times near the airport.
Darby Jack Deming, 27, of Houston, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday. He faces two felony counts of assault with a weapon.
On Thursday around 8:15 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that a man in a black Jeep had “rammed” into her car three times while she was driving on Airway Boulevard outside of Belgrade, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police that she had ended a romantic relationship with Deming a week earlier and that he had been threatening her through text messages and phone calls.
Earlier in the day, the woman had been at a gym in Belgrade and could see Deming “circling” the gym’s parking lot, she told police.
He had previously texted her not to go to the gym, including texting her “don’t go to the gym unless you want bad stuff to happen,” and “I’m going to do bad stuff if I show up there and see you there,” according to court documents.
When she left the gym, another gym member offered to ride with her to get gas.
While driving to a gas station, Deming apparently began following her car and reportedly “rammed” into her car at the roundabout intersection of Airway Boulevard and Belgrade Boulevard.
The woman said she and her male passenger both “jolted” forward each time Deming apparently struck the car.
She said she was afraid to pull over and called 911. She kept driving and arranged to meet Belgrade police officers.
An officer who met with the woman noted that there was no damage on the rear of her car, aside from scuff marks on a tow hook.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies later stopped Deming driving on Interstate 90 and saw there was heavy damage to the front of his car and arrested him.
Judge Bryan Adams set Deming’s bail at $30,000 on Friday. Under bail conditions, Demings must wear a GPS monitor and cannot come in contact with the woman in the case.
If convicted, Deming could see up to 20 years in prison for each assault charge.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.