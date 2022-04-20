The individual at the center of an eight hour standoff at the Comfort Inn on the corner of West Oak Street and North Seventh Avenue has been identified.
Jared James Fields, 33, of Gallatin Gateway was arrested and charged with criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon, both felonies, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Fields was charged with the pair of felonies because of threats he made to law enforcement with a firearm and the overall danger he posed to the public and law enforcement, the document states.
Fields was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set Fields’ bail at $350,000 Wednesday morning. If he cannot pay, he has to remain in jail.
Fields has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, May 6.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said that the goal was to ensure, or try to ensure, a peaceful resolution of the situation. Officers and negotiators remained in contact with Fields throughout the standoff.
“Our focus is very slow, methodical, incremental changes in how we deal with the situation,” Veltkamp said.
Several response teams and outside agencies were called in to help throughout the standoff. Between 40 and 50 people were assisting in managing the standoff.
Veltkamp said that the Crisis Negotiator Team, Special Response Team, a joint city-county tactical team, an incident command team and Gallatin County Emergency management responded to the situation.
Other outfits included Bozeman Streets Department — which blocked off the roadway on the southside of the hotel — the Bozeman Police Foundation, an ambulance from American Medical Response, an engine from the Bozeman Fire Department and a snow plow.
Veltkamp said the snow plow was used as a safety barricade.
“These are large-scale events, especially for the community,” Veltkamp said. “The number of people involved that come together is really impressive.”
The standoff began when Fields contacted the Gallatin County Dispatch Center around noon.
Fields told the dispatcher that he was “tired of running,” and was in a hotel near Walmart. The call was transferred to the Bozeman Police Department. Fields’ location was pinged, and was found to be at the Comfort Inn.
Previously, Fields had cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet on April 13. The bracelet was issued by a separate court order as part of pretrial supervision.
Fields told police that he had a .40 caliber firearm, gas mask, gasoline and tannerite — an explosive target used for firearm practice, according to the document.
He also told police that he would shoot through the wall of a neighboring room, which had children in it. He described that result as “collateral damage,” according to the document.
CS gas, or tear gas, was used twice. Members of the Special Response Team deployed the gas in Fields’ room. He then barricaded himself in the bathroom, and another round was used after. Once Fields was in custody, a search of the hotel room revealed a semi-automatic handgun.
The hotel had to be fully evacuated. However, guests were able to return that same night.
Vince Filippini, an officer with the Comfort Inn, said that guests were moved to the third floor of the building Tuesday night.
Damage was minimal and only in Fields’ room, which is closed off, he added.
Filippini said that police requested for the hotel to shut off the HVAC system, which prevented the tear gas from spreading throughout the building.
Staff and guests were safe throughout the standoff, he said. The main concern was getting everyone home, everything else was secondary.
“It was a great outcome,” Filippini said.