A man accused of raping with an intoxicated girl was held in the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond on Thursday.
Norlan Ely Suazo Martinez was charged with sexual intercourse without consent on for knowingly having sex with an intoxicated 14-year-old girl in a tent near Bozeman Pond on Wednesday, July 26, according to charging documents.
Police were called to Haven around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a man trying to enter the building. At about the same time, police received a call from the girl's mother reporting that her teenage daughter was drunk and had been raped, court documents state.
In an interview with police, Suazo Martinez said that he and the girl — who he t old police was around 26 or 28 — drank together at Bozeman Pond and in his tent, where they had sex despite her intoxication level. Video footage from Haven shows a man of Suazo Martinez's description pulling on the front doors of the facility "with a substantial amount of force," according to an affidavit. Suazo Martinez told police that he was trying to return the girl's cell phone, which she had left in his tent.
The charge of intercourse without consent come with the possibility of life imprisonment or imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $50,000.
Suazo Martinez was held without bond in the Gallatin County Detention Center on Thursday.
