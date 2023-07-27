Let the news come to you

A man accused of raping with an intoxicated girl was held in the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond on Thursday.

Norlan Ely Suazo Martinez was charged with sexual intercourse without consent on for knowingly having sex with an intoxicated 14-year-old girl in a tent near Bozeman Pond on Wednesday, July 26, according to charging documents.

Police were called to Haven around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a man trying to enter the building. At about the same time, police received a call from the girl's mother reporting that her teenage daughter was drunk and had been raped, court documents state.


