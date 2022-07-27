Justin James Swanson, 50, pleaded guilty in April to three felonies and a misdemeanor related to the incident at a mobile home park. Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced him Wednesday.
Swanson will get credit for the 454 days he’s already served in jail. He will become eligible for parole after 25% of his sentence, approximately 15 years, if he completes phases one and two of sex offender treatment while in prison. He has been determined a level two sex offender. There are three tiers of sex offenders in Montana. Level two offenders are those determined to be at moderate risk of a repeat sexual offense.
Swanson was charged for taking a woman hostage at a Four Corners mobile home park in April 2021. Swanson threatened a man who entered the trailer with the woman with a gun and forced him to flee, leaving the woman alone with Swanson.
He barricaded the door from police and held the woman hostage for more than six hours. He raped the woman at gunpoint, repeatedly tased her, and threatened to blow up the residence with homemade explosives, according to court documents. He told police that if they tried to enter the trailer he would blow it up.
Swanson moved from Colorado to Montana to stalk this woman, despite her saying repeatedly she didn’t want a romantic relationship with him, the Chronicle reported in April.
The standoff ended when Swanson shot himself and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Swanson pleaded guilty to one count aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, a felony; one count of aggravated kidnapped, a felony; assault with a weapon, a felony; and one count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a misdemeanor.
Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Erin Murphy said the state recommended a sentence of 60 years with 20 suspended, with the first 20 years ineligible for parole.
Murphy said these are the most serious offenses in Montana behind deliberate homicide, and the sentence should reflect as such.
“It’s hard to quantify the amount of harm he caused to the two victims,” Murphy said. She said that while the court can’t erase that life-changing harm, they can give the victims peace of mind by incarcerating Swanson with a lengthy prison sentence.
George Isham, the public defender for Swanson, asked the court for 50 years with 20 suspended and no parole restrictions.
Isham argued they are still asking for a lengthy prison sentence to hold Swanson accountable, and the amount of time they proposed would be sufficient for him to rehabilitate.
Isham said Swanson suffers from mental health issues and has previously tried to commit suicide. He will take advantage of the mental health support programs for rehabilitation in prison, Isham said.
Judge Brown sentenced Swanson to an even longer sentence than the state recommended — 64 years compared to 60 — with no time suspended.
The two victims were watching the sentencing over Zoom and did not testify on Wednesday.
Swanson read a statement to the court before the judge sentenced him.
“I would like to take this opportunity to personally apologize to both [the victims]. I deeply regret and will always be remorseful of the events that took place that day,” Swanson said.
