Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The man involved in the hours-long hostage situation and police standoff in Four Corners in April 2021 has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

Justin James Swanson, 50, pleaded guilty in April to three felonies and a misdemeanor related to the incident at a mobile home park. Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced him Wednesday.

Swanson will get credit for the 454 days he’s already served in jail. He will become eligible for parole after 25% of his sentence, approximately 15 years, if he completes phases one and two of sex offender treatment while in prison. He has been determined a level two sex offender. There are three tiers of sex offenders in Montana. Level two offenders are those determined to be at moderate risk of a repeat sexual offense.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.