The woman had been taken to a hospital after she was apparently struck in the head with an ax.
The woman told police during an interview that she had been celebrating her birthday in her apartment with McIntosh and had left around midnight to go downtown with friends. She said that McIntosh was upset she had left.
When she returned to the apartment, she said McIntosh had locked her out and she could see McIntosh through the window with another woman.
She tried to enter the apartment through a window. McIntosh, holding an ax, apparently told her he’d “hit her” if she came inside, according to her account in court documents.
McIntosh then allegedly swung the ax and hit her in the head.
Charging documents don’t note the severity of the woman’s injury, but say she was being treated for a 3-inch gash on her scalp.
She reportedly told the police she didn’t think McIntosh was trying to kill her but later said she thought she was “going to die” when he swung the ax at her, court documents say.
An ax was apparently found inside the apartment during a search, according to court documents.
The woman and McIntosh, who were in a romantic relationship, had been living together at the apartment for eight months, according to court documents.
McIntosh, who had apparently fled the apartment early that morning, turned himself into the Law and Justice Center several hours later
Breuner continued McIntosh’s bail at $250,000. The amount was previously set in Justice Court in late September.
As of Thursday, McIntosh was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
If convicted of attempted deliberate homicide, McIntosh could face a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of 100 years or life in prison.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.