A Bozeman man accused of hitting a woman with an ax pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court.

Will Watson McIntosh, 19, was charged with attempted deliberate homicide in late September. He pleaded not guilty to the sole charge on Thursday in front of Judge Andrew Breuner.

According to charging documents, on Sept. 30, Bozeman police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance between McIntosh and a 21-year-old woman at their apartment on South 19th Avenue.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

