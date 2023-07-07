Let the news come to you

A judge set bail at $200,000 on Friday for a man charged with attempted deliberate homicide for an apparent stabbing that landed someone in the hospital.

Lonny Ray Williams, 53, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Thursday at roughly 11 p.m., a man was hospitalized with stab wounds. He identified his apparent stabber to a first responder as Williams.


