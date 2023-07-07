A judge set bail at $200,000 on Friday for a man charged with attempted deliberate homicide for an apparent stabbing that landed someone in the hospital.
Lonny Ray Williams, 53, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Thursday at roughly 11 p.m., a man was hospitalized with stab wounds. He identified his apparent stabber to a first responder as Williams.
Bozeman Police officers found Williams in the area of Manley Road and Iron Horse road, where Williams was staying in a tent, and arrested him early Friday morning. According to court documents, officers “observed” blood on his hands.
The man who was stabbed had apparently made an advance to a woman that Williams was dating, according to a statement made by the woman.
The woman said the man made her uncomfortable in a camper near Williams’ tent and told Williams of the interaction.
She told police that Williams then told the woman he was “going to kill” the man and left their residence.
He later apparently told the woman he had “cut” the man, according to her report to police. According to court docs, police found blood in the area of the tent and outside and inside the nearby camper.
A prosecutor said that the man was intubated in the critical care unit at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center as of Friday morning.
If convicted, Williams could see up to 10 years to 100 years or life in prison for the charge. He was held in the Gallatin County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.
