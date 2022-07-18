A Bozeman man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a fight broke out at an encampment near WinCo on Sunday.
Richard Parsons, 23, is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday via video before Judge Bryan West.
West set Parsons’ bail at $30,000. For assault with a weapon, Parsons could see a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Parsons is accused of assaulting another man with a wooden board during an argument on Sunday evening.
The argument and assault happened on Max Avenue south of Cattail Street, where several RVs, campers and trailers are parked along the street as housing for displaced and unhoused people.
Bozeman police officers, who responded to report of an assault, spoke with the two men involved and a witness.
An argument began between Parsons and a 65-year-old man living in a nearby camper. Parsons allegedly put a cigarette out on the man’s face, according to court docs.
Parsons told police that during the argument the man got into his car and sped forward, almost hitting Parsons’ wife. Parsons said he got upset and took a tire iron to confront the man.
According to the other man, after the initial argument Parsons threw a tire iron at him and the man fell to the ground while dodging the iron.
The man told police he was holding a stick as “self-defense,” according to the court documents.
While on the ground, Parsons apparently took the stick and hit the man two or three times. Police observed bruising and four marks on the man’s arm and on his rib cage, according to court documents, that were consistent with getting jabbed and hit with a stick.
Both men were evaluated on scene by EMTs but declined being taken to the hospital or further treatment, according to court docs.
A third man, who witnessed the argument while driving on Max Avenue, told police that he saw Parsons smashing the man’s car windshield with a tire iron as the man stood with a stick. The argument then moved behind a trailer and out of view, but the witness said he heard rustling, a board break and was sure “both males had struck each other,” according to court documents.
The 65-year-old man said was unsure if he struck Parsons with the stick. Parsons had one scrape on his chin, according to court documents.
Police favored the witness and man’s narrative, according to court documents, and decided that Parsons was the primary aggressor and that the 65-year-old man was acting in self-defense. Police then arrested Parsons.
Parsons has one pending case in Gallatin County District Court, where he is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.