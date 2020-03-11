A tow truck company driver whose truck was shot at on Sunday was arrested for holding cars at “ransom” to recover damages to his truck, Gallatin County prosecutors allege.
Jeffrey Nicholas McCown, 49, is charged with five counts of felony theft. McCown appeared with attorney Jennifer Dwyer in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday before Judge Rick West.
McCown was identified in court documents as a representative for MCM, Big Sky Towing and Best Way Towing.
On Sunday, Bozeman officers responded to the Hawks Ridge Condos on Kagy Avenue for a report of a shot fired at a tow truck removing a car parked in the fire lane, according to charging documents. The tow truck driver told police that the owner of a Chevy Cruze came out of the building and was standing near his car when an unknown person fired the shot.
The tow truck driver said he then left with the car.
MCM Towing has an agreement with Luna Properties to tow cars illegally parked in front of the building.
The owner of the Cruze reported the next day that he was invoiced for roughly $5,100, and that $4,000 of that was for damage to the tow truck, police said in charging documents. A detective reviewed surveillance video of the incident and found that the owner of the Cruze “had no part in the damage to MCM’s vehicle.”
A detective called four people whose cars were towed in front of the building within a week and found they were all invoiced an additional $1,500 for damages to the company’s tow truck, court documents say. When each person asked about the damages, police said in charging documents, MCM refused to tell them what the damage to the truck was and when it happened.
On Monday, police said, McCown told detectives he charged the damage fees because his company needed to recoup the loss. Police said in charging documents that McCown thought “charging the damage fees for his company's vehicles to people he knows did not cause the damage was reasonable.”
McCown told detectives that because “these people parked in the fire lane, he had to be there to tow them, so it was their fault his vehicle incurred damage.”
In court on Wednesday, prosecutor Jordan Salo asked that McCown be required to pay a cash bail of $15,615 — because "that's the total amount of cash that this defendant and his company was holding these vehicles essentially for ransom" — or have bond set at $150,000.
Salo said McCown was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and ordered to serve three years in federal prison. She said he also has a misdemeanor charge pending in the county for allegedly assaulting a driver who was unable to pay “the astronomical amount of money when he had called for help.”
Salo asked that McCown have no contact with the victims in this case.
"I think that it is necessary for the safety of the victims in this case but also the public in general, based on this defendant's thug-like tactics that have been spanning over a year in this county,” Salo said.
Jennifer Dwyer, attorney for McCown, said the charge for wire fraud was 10 years old. She said the misdemeanor assault charge is still pending, and that law enforcement required the person who called the tow company to pay McCown at the conclusion of that incident.
“We would of course dispute the characterization by Ms. Salo that he had assaulted somebody for an astronomical fee,” Dwyer said.
She said law enforcement has returned the towed cars to owners, and that the underlying issue in the theft case is a civil dispute over invoices. She said the only criminal behavior alleged in the charging documents is that someone shot at the tow truck company when they were trying to take away illegally parked cars.
“There are no allegations that Mr. McCown participated whatsoever in any of that kind of conduct — they were the victims of that behavior,” Dwyer said.
