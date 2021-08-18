editor's pick Man arrested for threatening people with knife at Bozeman bar By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man accused of pulling a knife on and threatening to stab patrons and an employee at a downtown Bozeman bar has been charged with six felony crimes stemming from the incident.Joshua Rodney Meech, formerly of Manhattan, is charged with four counts of felony assault with a weapon, one count of felony criminal endangerment and one count of felony intimidation.Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West set Meech’s bail at $750,000 on Wednesday morning. Meech had been released from federal prison within the past few weeks and is on federal probation for making false statements trying to purchase a gun while ordered by a court not to be in possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors. His address on court documents is listed as Terminal Island in San Pedro, California, the location of a federal men’s prison.Law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at a Main Street bar in downtown Bozeman shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to see Meech waving a knife around in the bar, according to court documents. The roughly 35 to 40 people in the bar were staying close to the walls to remain away from Meech and the knife.Most of the patrons inside the bar refused to talk to law enforcement, but a handful of people, including the reporting party, agreed to give statements to the officers. According to the witnesses, Meech had “become a problem” earlier in the evening and had been cut off by the bartender because of his behavior, court documents say. After being cut off, Meech allegedly became aggressive with other customers and an employee asked him to leave the bar. Meech replied that he would stab or kill the employee after being asked to leave the bar, according to a witness. He pulled the knife shortly before the first officer arrived on scene, according to court documents.A police officer ordered Meech to put the knife down, which he eventually did. An officer on the scene was able to secure the knife, documents say. Additional officers on the scene attempted to and eventually successfully placed Meech in handcuffs after a struggle that included Meech grabbing an officer’s arm and an officer punching Meech in the face.Meech was also placed in a restraint device after continuing to kick at officers while handcuffed, documents say.Court documents say that Meech told law enforcement that he was affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist crime syndicate based mainly in federal and state prison, while being transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Court documents also say he attempted to bribe the sergeant driving him to the jail by saying “get on our (expletive) payroll or die” and threatened to kill the officer or their family.During the hearing, which Meech attended virtually from the Gallatin County Detention Center, he also repeatedly yelled that he was part of the Aryan Brotherhood. West muted the feed after he made several statements about being part of the white supremacist organization and continued the hearing with Meech on mute.Meech has had multiple prior involvements with area law enforcement, including allegedly attempting to commit suicide by cop and violating an order of protection multiple times by contacting and threatening one of the people protected by the no-contact order, according to court documents. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 